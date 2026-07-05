India has turned its climate commitments into action through a broad and increasingly sophisticated policy architecture.
India must reshape its export game for a world of climate-focused trade measures
SummaryAs climate policy gets entangled with trade, geopolitics and industrial policy, aligning the country's with it is crucial. The government should aim to ensure that India's decarbonization efforts are adequately recognized by trade partners.
India has turned its climate commitments into action through a broad and increasingly sophisticated policy architecture.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More