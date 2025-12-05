While the rest of the world frets over artificial intelligence and how it could hollow out demand for human effort, a zeitgeist-defying idea is taking hold in India. Several corporate bosses have publicly said that at India’s stage of development, a 70- or even 90-hour workweek is a national imperative.
India’s problem isn’t restrictive labour laws but a failure to innovate—Making workers work harder won’t help
SummaryIndian industrialists often point to restrictive labour laws as holding development back. But India’s low R&D spend is the real problem. Greater leeway on labour deployment can’t be expected to make much of a difference.
