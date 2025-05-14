Mint Quick Edit | An inflation dip enlarges RBI’s policy space
SummaryApril’s mild rise of 3.16% in India’s retail price level is part of a moderation trend that’s likely to continue. We can expect even cheaper credit in support of economic growth.
India on Tuesday reported a further dip in retail inflation to 3.16% in April, with the price level a year earlier as the base for this measure, compared with 3.34% in March. Last month’s reading is the lowest since July 2019 and the third consecutive month that it has stayed below the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) 4% target.