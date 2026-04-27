The jagged path of India’s stock market attests to how shaky the mood of investors is. Although the Sensex is up 6.6% in April (while the Nifty-50 index rose 7%) after its 12% tumble in war-stricken March (the Nifty-50 slid more than 11%), last week ended on a glum note.
India’s retail investors have played a heroic role but their resolve is being tested by market volatility
SummaryRetail investors have helped Indian shares rebound this month but their patience is being tested by exiting foreign money and a shift in economic conditions. Their expectations and investment horizons matter. They’re also difficult to gauge.
The jagged path of India’s stock market attests to how shaky the mood of investors is. Although the Sensex is up 6.6% in April (while the Nifty-50 index rose 7%) after its 12% tumble in war-stricken March (the Nifty-50 slid more than 11%), last week ended on a glum note.
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