India’s revised inflation gauge: Why we can look forward to superior policy outcomes
Summary
India’s overhauled consumer price index (CPI) is a big relief. Now that it’s better placed to capture the cost of living as people actually experience it, policy formulation should improve. From here on, the statistics ministry mustn’t let key macro gauges get outdated again.
India’s new consumer price index (CPI) series, released last week by the statistics ministry as part of a huge two-year long exercise to revise key macroeconomic variables, is a marked improvement over the one it has replaced.
