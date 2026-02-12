India’s revised IT rules aimed at AI deepfakes are stiff but will they be effective? Don’t bet on it
India is trying to tighten the screws on AI abuse with tough new takedown deadlines and other measures under the IT Rules of 2026. But can deepfakes and the harms they cause be policed this way? Making the rules work won’t be easy.
In the absence of a dedicated law to police the abuse of fast-evolving AI and Generative AI—systems that can impersonate humans, fabricate reality and operate on their own—India’s government had initially opted for calibrated restraint. Its AI Governance Guidelines and Digital Personal Data Protection Act were designed as ‘techno-legal’ frameworks to test corporate compliance, encourage innovation and nudge companies to embed safety into their systems.