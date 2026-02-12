None of this argues against regulation, since AI harms are real. Deepfakes can be ruinous and CSAM is depraved, whether it’s AI-generated or real. Deepfake tools can clone faces and voices convincingly enough to perpetrate big frauds. No government can stand idle. But the success of the new rules will depend less on clock timers and more on the clarity of definitions, transparency of enforcement, independence of oversight and credibility of false-alarm redressal.