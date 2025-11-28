India’s revised labour laws fail to address a silent crisis. They leave countless workers vulnerable to job losses
India’s four labour codes are broadly welcome, but they miss addressing the concerns of workers in the services sector, where mass layoffs are common. Should the codes not have made provisions for a stronger safety net for those vulnerable to a sudden job loss? Advanced economies offer cues.
Earlier this month, the Indian government notified the four labour codes enacted half a decade ago, with various sections of industry calling them long overdue and expressing hope for a new era of productivity based on mutual trust and respect between employers and employees.