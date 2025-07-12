Diverting food security rice stocks to ethanol production flies in the face of economics
India needs to get serious about its hunger and nutrition challenge. It also needs to effectively pursue alternatives to ethanol generation for more efficient use of taxpayer money.
It is inconceivable that a country grappling with hunger and malnourishment, home to the world’s largest population of undernourished children and a nation where 129 million people, according to a 2024 World Bank report, live in extreme poverty (defined as surviving on less than ₹180 per day) would divert rice, a key staple, to ethanol production. And yet, that is exactly what the Indian government is doing–at highly subsidised prices.