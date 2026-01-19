Let India’s road-quality overhaul become the template for all infrastructure projects
Reforms by India’s road and highways ministry mark a break from the cheap-bid culture that left us short of quality. By putting technical merit ahead of cost in awarding contracts, the new approach promises safer, longer-lasting roads—and offers a useful template for ports, railways and airports.
Public fury over India’s crumbling roads is no longer white noise; it’s a national reckoning. With nearly 35% of rural roads and 25% of urban roads in need of urgent repair, and 177,177 lives lost to road accidents in 2024, the outrage is justified. Each crater isn’t just a crack in asphalt; it’s a dent in public safety.