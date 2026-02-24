In November 2023, a few governments and technologists gathered at Bletchley Park to discuss artificial intelligence (AI), seeking to come to terms with the technology they were developing. The mood was sombre and fear was the dominant register. This was the first of a series of AI Summits, the most recent of which was held in New Delhi last week.
The significance of India's role in AI diffusion took centre stage at the New Delhi summit
SummaryDemocratizing AI is both a science and an art. Building powerful models is only the first step; ensuring they are widely adopted, responsibly governed and meaningfully used is harder. How India goes about spreading AI could determine whether this technology will see mass adoption globally.
