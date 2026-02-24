The significance of India's role in AI diffusion took centre stage at the New Delhi summit

For me, the real value of the Summit came from all the many conversations we had. With the who’s who of AI—heads of big AI labs, semiconductor companies and data centre providers, as well as 20 heads of state and 60 ministers—in attendance, the quality of discussions on the big stage as well as along the sidelines of scheduled events was superlative. During the week, over 500 sessions were held on subjects as wide and varied as they were deep and substantive.