The significance of India's role in AI diffusion took centre stage at the New Delhi summit

Unlike Bletchley Park, Bharat Mandapam was not only much larger and more crowded, the mood was also markedly more upbeat. With over 500,000 visitors from 118 countries and over 3,250 speakers, the AI Impact Summit held in New Delhi was far and away the largest AI summit to date. But what distinguished this conference was not its size or spectacle, but a growing recognition that the real challenge is not building intelligence, but spreading it.