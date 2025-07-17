Aim for the long haul: Frame a ropeway policy in aid of urban mobility

From connecting tea gardens in Darjeeling in 1968 and India’s first bi-cable gondola-style ride for tourists in Mussoorie in 1971, ropeways have evolved into a viable mode of public transport. Compared to traditional transit systems, they require minimal land acquisition and emit less carbon than electric buses. While their relatively low capacity, typically 2,500 to 4,500 passengers per hour (for mono-cable detachable gondolas) limits them from replacing metro systems, they excel in medium-density corridors and last-mile connectivity; they can thus be integrated with other public transit networks.

According to Rajaji Meshram of the Infravision Foundation, in comparison the per-kilometre cost of metro construction ranges from ₹200 crore to ₹600 crore, making it one of the most expensive public transport investments. Ridership levels in metros often fall short of projected estimates across most cities. Nearly 70% of potential metro users cite inadequate links with stations as a deterrent.

The Indian government’s Parvatmala Pariyojna, billed as the world’s largest ropeway project, envisages spending ₹1.25 trillion in public-private partnership (PPP) mode over five years till 2030 to build 200 ropeway projects spanning over 1,200km in length. The aim is to provide cheaper connectivity in hilly tourist zones and decongest traffic. Early pilots such as the Varanasi Urban Ropeway and Shimla multi-line project have shown promise.

The ground reality of multiple government agencies: India’s ropeway sector currently suffers from an unclear and fragmented institutional structure, with multiple government agencies like the departments of tourism, forest, public works and urban local bodies hindering urban adoption. The 1.8km Guwahati-Umananda ropeway, for example, took a long time to move from concept to execution, mired as it was in archaeological permissions and inter-departmental conflicts. But it has been running smoothly since 2020, says Guwahati entrepreneur Shyamkanu Mahanta.

We have no national policy that explicitly promotes ropeways as a solution for urban congestion. While the Parvatmala Pariyojana has sparked interest, its focus is largely on tourism and hilly terrain, not urban areas. The absence of a clear roadmap is reflected in the project’s design frameworks. While the government has proposed a model concession agreement based on the design-build-finance-operate-transfer (DBFOT) model, recent pilot projects, such as the Varanasi ropeway, are being developed under the hybrid annuity model (HAM).

Unlike DBFOT, HAM offers a more balanced risk-sharing structure, with the government funding a portion of the capital cost and making annual payments. This approach is especially relevant for urban ropeways, which often serve financially sensitive corridors where farebox revenue alone may not guarantee viability. Designed primarily for public transit rather than tourism, HAM prioritizes affordability, multi-modal integration and last-mile connectivity over financial returns. It scores well on long-term sustainability.

Overhead opportunity: India must adopt a National Ropeway Mobility Policy under the ministry of housing and urban affairs and integrate ropeways with flagship programmes like Amrut, Smart Cities and Gati Shakti. The policy should clarify institutional roles, enable single-window approvals and set clear safety and design standards. States must incorporate ropeways into urban mobility and development plans, with Unified Metropolitan Transport Authorities overseeing multimodal integration. A dedicated national safety authority is also critical to regulate operations.

Financially, ropeways should be reclassified under the ‘transport and logistics’ category in the Harmonised Master List of infrastructure to unlock priority lending and viability gap funding. A standard HAM model tailored for urban contexts, along with state-specific frameworks, can attract private investment. Additionally, ropeways should be given access to the Urban Challenge Fund, which supports pilot projects in cities with topographical or congestion challenges. Linking funding with outcomes like ridership and emissions reduction will ensure impact. Domestic ropeway manufacturing under ‘Make in India’ can reduce imports and create jobs.

With over half of India expected to live in cities by 2050, urban ropeways need the right policy support and a bold shift in mindset to fulfil their potential.

The author is a senior journalist and head, advocacy, The Infravision Foundation.