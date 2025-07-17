Aim for the long haul: Frame a ropeway policy in aid of urban mobility

From connecting tea gardens in Darjeeling in 1968 and India’s first bi-cable gondola-style ride for tourists in Mussoorie in 1971, ropeways have evolved into a viable mode of public transport. Compared to traditional transit systems, they require minimal land acquisition and emit less carbon than electric buses. While their relatively low capacity, typically 2,500 to 4,500 passengers per hour (for mono-cable detachable gondolas) limits them from replacing metro systems, they excel in medium-density corridors and last-mile connectivity; they can thus be integrated with other public transit networks.