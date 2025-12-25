Last week, Parliament repealed the two-decade old Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and passed the Viksit Bharat—Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act.
India’s rural employment guarantee offered the poor a job security net that’s about to weaken
SummaryThis employment scheme’s revision is likely to push market wages down and slow a rural revival
Last week, Parliament repealed the two-decade old Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and passed the Viksit Bharat—Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More