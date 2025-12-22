India’s economy was under $1 trillion when its rural job-guarantee scheme was launched in 2006. Now it’s four times that size. By turning the Indian state into an employer of last resort, it created a useful safety net. Now it’s in for a relaunch, renamed and rejigged.
Mint Quick Edit | Uphold India’s rural job scheme’s core promise: Drop the idea of a 60-day calendar gap
SummaryIndia’s rural job guarantee has been rejigged for relaunch, but its core attribute of universality seems at risk. How our safety net evolves as the economy expands should ideally be guided by a national consensus.
