Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to New Delhi drew intense global scrutiny, with the scale of the welcome unsettling several countries—many of which continue to trade with Russia even as they object to India’s commercial ties with Moscow.
Why are some countries uneasy about Narendra Modi’s bear hug for Vladimir Putin?
SummaryIf US President Donald Trump could roll out the red carpet for Russian President Vladimir Putin, should anyone object to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi doing the same?
