Elusive peace: India shouldn’t wade into the Ukraine quagmire
Summary
- For all the White House bluster, peacemaking is difficult—as Russia’s stance on a Ukraine ceasefire and Israel’s renewed Gaza air-strikes show. India must think twice before getting involved in any way.
The much-anticipated telephone call between US President Donald Trump and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin to discuss a ceasefire in Ukraine, as well as chart out a path for a lasting peace formula, turned out to be sub-optimal and weighed down by variables antagonistic to a meaningful deal.