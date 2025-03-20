Elusive peace: India shouldn’t wade into the Ukraine quagmire

There has been some chatter about the role that India could play, especially how New Delhi can be instrumental in achieving sustainable peace. This is a bit unrealistic at the moment. Russia is no longer the old friend it was; it marches to an entirely different beat today, refusing to intervene in India’s border skirmishes with China. With Trump and Putin on course to turning Ukraine into another geopolitical quagmire, India must think twice before it wades in. There is more to be lost than gained by playing peacemaker now, especially if an endless struggle breaks out and draws the rest of Europe in.