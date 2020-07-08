Opinion | India’s Ayush industry needs an entirely new regulatory model

It is important in this context to explain how ayurvedic products differ from those that are marketed by pharmaceutical companies. A typical medicine approved on the basis of clinical evidence is often a singular entity, whether chemical or biological. Most ayurvedic drugs are concoctions of two or more ingredients. This is because unlike the pharmaceutical industry, which also derives some of its active ingredients from plants, the Ayush industry does not isolate its active ingredients from its plant based sources; rather, it uses the entire leaf or herb or root in its concoction. Drugs like morphine, asprin, quinine and even anti-cancer drugs paclitaxel and camptothecin were isolated and purified from naturally-occurring plant species. Isolating and stabilizing active ingredients from plants is one of the key challenges of chemistry. The holy grail of any therapeutic product is to determine the right dosage that elicits a dose response when administered therapeutically, while controlling any adverse physiological effects that its administration could generate. Without a pure form of a drug’s active substance, it is not possible to understand the dose at which it will deliver its intended therapeutic benefits to a patient. Evidence-based medicine has established procedures that allow for the determination of such a dose range, which can then be tested on human subjects.