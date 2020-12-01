India’s big battle of ideas shouldn’t evoke hopelessness

I don’t think anybody can argue that all is well in India. We have huge problems, some of them cascading from the past, and some new ones. But the hopeless view completely misses the big leaps in citizen services over the past decade (https://bit.ly/3qdRRt3). There is plenty wrong with the Indian economy, but perhaps the story is not so much about a dystopian future, but about a pivot towards formalization that’s still a work-in-progress. If the 1991 reforms took a $270 billion Indian economy to its current level of almost $3 trillion, the next jump will not happen with the old game of crony capitalism, of public sector banks being used as ATMs by the powerful, of a closed club of insiders shaping rules and regulations to their own benefit. The next jump needs a new playbook, and if one looks at a slew of coordinated reform measures for this pivot, the picture may not be that dismal. Apart from demonetization, the bankruptcy code, goods and services tax (GST), legislation against benami transactions, real estate regulations and the PAN-Aadhaar-bank account links should be seen as just a few arrows in the quiver of all that has been shot at the problem. Some worked, others failed.