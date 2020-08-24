India’s challenge of scaling Europe’s carbon wall

Equally, the BCA opens up new export opportunities as global value chains are interconnected and massive investments anywhere will catalyze opportunities to the best value provider. It would also induce sizable European green investments into India if bankable projects are proactively started. An example of this can be found in the way China captured the global market for solar photovoltaic cell manufacturing when the EU and the state of California signaled their appetite to make the transition to clean energy. The same story repeated when northern Europe wanted to promote electric cars and, picking up cues, China mounted a response that made it the global powerhouse in the manufacture of components crucial to electric vehicles. In 2020, with the pandemic in the backdrop and looking to give a fillip to industry, the EU is signalling an appetite for low carbon production. It won't take much time for other advanced economies to follow suit. India cannot afford to miss the boat. To capture the opportunity, it needs to create a cost-effective, low-carbon products ecosystem in India.