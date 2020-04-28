Over the past several weeks, a false dichotomy has been created between saving the economy and saving lives, with lockdowns justified on the grounds that containing the pandemic would prevent the loss of lives. But this really is a ‘life-life’ trade-off, as India’s quarantine comes at the enormous cost of displacing the most vulnerable—migrants, daily-wage earners, and those in the informal sector. As a short-term solution, India’s lockdown was urgent to ‘flatten the curve’, but as we think of the medium-to-long-term ramifications, the experience with the covid-19 pandemic exposes the deeper fault-lines of our economic and political framework.

It is immediately apparent that economic growth has left millions of Indians at the margins. While growth has been India’s most successful antidote to poverty, it is also true that it has not translated into poverty reduction as effectively as it has in other developing countries. At 0.12, India’s growth elasticity of poverty reduction between 1995 and 2012—the period in which it made the most significant strides in reducing poverty—is significantly lower than that for China, Brazil, and Mexico. Experts have attributed this to increasing inequalities that have blunted the poverty-reducing potential of India’s economic growth.

It is clear more than ever that growth, as the late Subir Gokarn and I had once written, is an uncertain process for many individuals; its benefits are elusive and, if attained, always at risk. In line with this, we advocated cash transfers (conditional or otherwise) as part of a “Chutes and Ladder" strategy—to block the chutes that threaten to subsume the poor and provide ladders to escape multigenerational poverty traps. We are currently living through a textbook example of the chutes that the most vulnerable must be protected against. With India’s already decelerating economic growth, combined with poor job creation over the past few years, there is an urgent need to leverage the Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile (JAM) framework to implement a carefully calibrated and comprehensive social protection scheme—potentially, a Universal Basic Income.

But protection and enablement must be seen as complementary elements of the contract that citizens have with the state. The state must ensure that it minimizes the chutes, and ideally, safety nets should also serve as opportunity ropes. On this front, the Indian state has consistently failed to live up to its part of the social contract. It is too early to declare any region successful in addressing the pandemic, but early wins in Germany, Singapore, Taiwan, and closer home, Kerala, point to the importance of sound public health infrastructure and a well-oiled governance machinery, as complements to social distancing measures.

The current crisis is a reminder of the constraints in India’s public health system—public expenditure on health is famously low, at a little over 1% of GDP. This is reflected in poor health infrastructure; based on the National Health Profile 2019, India has just 0.55 government hospital beds per 1,000 population; the availability of beds for the elderly is 5.18 for every 1,000 people.

While the PMJAY insurance scheme aspires to create 150,000 health centres, the binding constraint isn’t one of access, but quality. This is a function of both human resources and the lack of standards and regulation. India has just 1.7 nurses for every 1,000 population, and a doctor population ratio of 1:1404. Additionally, as economist Jishnu Das finds, doctors lack motivation and training, and medical qualifications don’t translate into knowledge. These challenges are exacerbated by the range of mis-regulation in the sector. On the one hand, industries like medical technology remain overregulated. On the other, the sector lacks standards and oversight of quality; the National Medical Commission Act passed by Parliament in 2019 is a starting point to address this, but a lot will depend on how this is implemented in the coming years.

The aforementioned challenges are hardly confined to the health sector, but are functions of deeper governance traps. Just like the right to education doesn’t mean higher learning outcomes, health insurance doesn’t guarantee better quality of healthcare. Across the board, India’s administrative apparatus faces significant capacity constraints, and increasingly lacks the expertise to deliver on demands. India has the lowest number of bureaucrats per-capita compared to its G20 counterparts. As Devesh Kapur and Aditya Dasgupta find, at the frontline, this translates to a Block Development Office having just 23 full-time employees per 100,000 rural residents.

In the context of these challenges, policing people to stay at home is more expedient than implementing a well-designed health policy. The former, to borrow from Lant Pritchett’s framework for governance in education, is a “thin" activity, whereas running a high-quality healthcare system is a “thick" one, involving a sophisticated implementation process.

Forces of demand and supply in the election market reinforce these challenges. Research on clientelism and state capacity suggest that citizens rely on personalized trust in elected officials or party brokers, when the administrative apparatus fails to meet their needs. The consequence, as Milan Vaishnav’s research finds, is that voters end up rewarding the “strongman" who is able to use money and muscle power to get things done. This is a self-perpetuating bad equilibrium. The lack of state capacity means voters place their faith in politicians to address their immediate needs, and policymaking becomes a series of quick fixes and band-aid solutions.

The covid-19 crisis should serve as an exogenous shock to this equilibrium. It is often said that while India’s governance during non-crisis times is found wanting, the country is able to demonstrate capacity in times of crises. At a sociological level, this makes sense. The Indian state is good at quick fixes, circumventing systems and processes to bring people together to work in mission mode. But the current crisis is a warning that the cost of being reactive is exorbitant. The projected displacement of 400 million informal sector workers brings to stark focus the need for an economic agenda that is broad-based. But this is hardly about a cash transfer here or a new hospital there. This crisis is symptomatic of profound capability constraints.

Rohan Sandhu was formerly associate director at the International Innovation Corps, and is currently at the Harvard Kennedy School.

