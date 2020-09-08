India’s economy could yet avert an L-shaped curve from here on

India had ample time to prepare itself for the virus and ensuing economic challenges. The Modi government, it seems, chose to do neither. Instead, it gave us slogans: a ₹20 trillion package and atmanirbharta (self-reliance). In July, two months after the mega announcement, the consumer confidence survey of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reported record despondency. The Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy estimates the loss of 20 million salaried jobs since the lockdown. The central government has displayed reluctance to honour its constitutional commitment to states on compensation for GST-intake shortfalls, crippling them at a time when they are at the frontlines of coping with covid-19.