India’s fiscal deficit as a worry for another day

As with other countries struck hard by the covid pandemic, India’s fiscal stance is no longer what it was. It cannot afford to be, not with the trail of wreckage left by the outbreak of a virus we are yet to fully come to grips with. “For the present," Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said this week, “I’m not going to allow the fiscal deficit number to worry me because there is a need, and a clear need, for me to spend the money." The number in question is the difference between what the government spends and its revenue intake, a gap that must be plugged by debt and might widen beyond 8% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2020-21. As a fraction of our economy’s size, this would be more than twice the budget estimate of 3.5%, though on a significantly smaller base, given that our overall output is set to contract by 7.5% or more this fiscal year. Back in February, central borrowing was pegged at ₹7.8 trillion, but the Centre was pushed to seek an extra ₹4.2 trillion this year by covid’s choke-hold on commercial activity and tax revenues. While a recovery is now underway, even that enlarged sum could fall short if asset sales and other non-tax inflows fail our coffers. As of now, it looks as if a revenue crunch will stretch our annual finances more than covid-relief expenditure. So far, the latter has meant an outgo estimated at about ₹2.2 trillion, a modest figure kept modest by a rescue package packed with credit offers. By way of fiscal stimulus, this had seemed unequal to the crisis. But now that we seem to have survived a deep recession, maybe we should be relieved that we are not lumped with too heavy a debt burden.

The covid shock revealed the anachronism of stiff fiscal compression targets set by India’s Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act of 2003. But what of 2021-22? “As regards the coming year, we need to do an assessment," Sitharaman said, “I’m not sure that I can immediately curtail expenditure. It will have to be a careful balance because the momentum that the economy gains should be sustained." Indeed. Sensibly, while outdated fiscal rules have been ignored, so have calls for flirtation with ‘modern monetary theory’, by which a government can keep spending so long as inflation poses no threat. Remember, India is endowed with neither the privilege of cheap loans for the asking, nor sufficient slack in productive capacity to keep prices stable as the supply of money expands. Inflation is a major risk. It could warp our financial system. And though our public debt, which could cross four-fifths of GDP this year, would remain serviceable so long as our nominal pace of economic growth exceeds repayment rates, it must not be allowed to lay too hefty a claim on India’s future finances. The bill for spending beyond our means does have to be borne by the country over the years ahead. Debt reduction might eventually need to be done by way of heavier taxes, higher inflation or other such devices, all of which would drag the economy down. To contain these worries, we should not loosen fiscal control for too long.

If the pandemic does get quashed next year, we could use the year after that to rein our deficit back in, but a start should ideally be made in the upcoming budget. India’s experience with fiscal overruns, especially the binge a decade or so ago, should serve a note of caution.

