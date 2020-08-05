Opinion | India’s inflation outlook isn’t as benign as it may seem

Falling output in EMEs, it was found, is associated with an increase in the upside risks of inflation, as borne out by historical data for the past three decades. The impact of falling oil prices on inflation forecasts has been found to be only marginal, with the primary effect being a reduction in an upside inflationary risk, rather than a decline in inflation. Tight financial conditions may have both an accentuating and mitigating effect on inflation. Inflation may get exacerbated if credit-constrained firms increase their markups in order to protect their cash flows; it may get attenuated if such depressed financial conditions affect aggregate demand by lowering investment and hence consumption, and thereby price levels. Finally, the effect of exchange rate volatility is six times more pronounced in EMEs than in advanced economies (AEs), reflecting the higher pass-through of exchange rate to inflation in EMEs.