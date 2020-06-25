Opinion | India's Kalidas moment: Are we hacking at a branch of the economy?

Then there is the issue of the global supply chains, which has complicated the matter of country of origin, and the foreign portfolio investors (FPI) with Chinese links. The knowledgeable ones tell us that keeping the Chinese out is easier said than done. Apart from first having to identify those among the thousands of FPIs where there is large Chinese presence, there will have to be near round-the-clock monitoring to ensure compliance. This could lead to a fresh set of complex governmental regulations, which may deter non-Chinese investors as well. The question is no longer whether we can do without China—the point is that this economic engagement has penetrated so deeply as to be almost inescapable.