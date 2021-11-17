India saved itself from dubious demands at the Glasgow summit

By all measures, India took a far more progressive stance. The EU and many other developed countries balked at the idea because it would hit them hard as well. They were fine as long as the focus remained on coal. Alternatively, India gave the option of a coal phase-out, but with richer countries leading this and letting developing nations do so a bit later. Many developed countries have other options such as gas to shift to if coal is phased out. India does not. Some others do not depend on coal as much to begin with. No country has an alternative way to fuel its economy if oil and gas are also phased out in the short to medium term as part of a clampdown on carbon emissions.