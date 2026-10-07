India’s SDGs: The data that’s visible is easy to track but it’s not what ultimately matters

Public life has a weakness for numbers that are easy to see. A company is praised for the size of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) spending and a government is judged by the size of its budget. Such numbers are easy to mistake for progress. Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) have not escaped this habit either.
Public life has a weakness for numbers that are easy to see. A company is praised for the size of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) spending and a government is judged by the size of its budget. Such numbers are easy to mistake for progress. Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) have not escaped this habit either.
India is a front-runner in many SDG initiatives globally. Its SDG India Index ranks every state and Union territory against the goals. Its Voluntary National Reviews to the United Nations are among the most comprehensive anywhere. Tagging public finance against the goals is another pathbreaking step. Odisha, Haryana, Meghalaya and West Bengal are among the states that have already begun. Tagging shows what a state spends on each goal across departments.
India is a front-runner in many SDG initiatives globally. Its SDG India Index ranks every state and Union territory against the goals. Its Voluntary National Reviews to the United Nations are among the most comprehensive anywhere. Tagging public finance against the goals is another pathbreaking step. Odisha, Haryana, Meghalaya and West Bengal are among the states that have already begun. Tagging shows what a state spends on each goal across departments.
Yet, a map of spending is not a map of results. Two difficult questions arise when we look at public and private sector spending and the role of citizens. Who is responsible for what? And how will anyone know whether lives have changed?
The answer should begin with the principle that each sector must first be judged by its core duty and not by what it adds at the margins. The Indian tradition calls this ‘svadharma,’ one’s own duty done well. Business, government and citizens each have one. The SDGs are a shared project. This does not mean that everyone does everything. It means that each does its own part and does it well.
For business, the most visible number is CSR spending. India was the first nation to make it mandatory. Since 2014, companies above a certain size have had to spend 2% of their average net profit on social causes. Since May this year, such funds can also flow into outcome-based instruments on the social stock exchange. That is a welcome shift towards paying for results.
Yet, the first duty of a business is to run a legitimate enterprise well. It must create jobs and pay fair wages. It must pay small suppliers on time and pay its taxes honestly. It must not harm the environment or discriminate against anyone. A company that does all this has already contributed a great deal. Jobs serve SDG 8 while taxes build schools and hospitals.
A danger arises when the visible number hides the core. A date centre that drains local ground water does not undo the harm by funding a school in another district. A social media platform that erodes children’s attention and mental health cannot make amends through digital literacy classes. A firm that rushes autonomous artificial intelligence (AI) agents to market without safeguards cannot balance that risk with a project on the side.
Responsibility begins with the core product and its footprint. Where markets fail to price harm, the remedy is to price it or regulate it. Beyond this, companies can do more where their strengths lie, such as when a pharmaceutical firm widens access to medicines or a mining company restores the land it used.
The standard is simple. Do no harm, run the business fairly, and do more where there is a natural fit.
For government, the visible number is budget allocation. Its size is often treated as proof of commitment. This is a mistake. Every welfare scheme suffers two kinds of error. Exclusion errors leave out the deserving. Inclusion errors keep ghosts such as duplicates and the departed on the rolls. When a government cleans its lists of ghosts, it reaches the deserving and saves money. India’s direct benefit transfers, built on bank accounts, Aadhaar and mobile phones, show this clearly.
The SDG Budget Statement must, therefore, never become a scoreboard where bigger is always better. A state that achieves the same result with less money is doing better, not worse.
The core duty of a government extends beyond what any SDG tag can capture, particularly in a world where trade is used as an instrument of pressure and supplies of energy, fertilizers and critical minerals are disrupted. Governments must therefore build strategic buffers and the capacity to produce essential goods at home. A nation that spends generously on welfare while neglecting resilience remains fragile. Security, resilience and growth are not rivals of the SDG; they are the foundations on which these goals rest.
For citizens, the visible number is the benefit received. The state provides food grains, health insurance, housing, cash transfers and scholarships. Yet, a relationship in which the state only gives and the citizen only receives is not a healthy one. A health centre cannot help families who skip immunization or ignore the early signs of lifestyle diseases. Skilling programmes work only when young people complete them. Cash transfers build futures only when part of the money goes into education, savings and lasting assets.
Swami Vivekananda reminded Indians that they are responsible for what they are, and that they have the power to make themselves what they wish to be. Development that forgets this breeds dependence rather than dignity. SDG budgets are investments that society makes through its taxes. They are not entitlements that ask nothing in return.
An SDG Budget Statement placed before the legislature helps citizens ask whether schools are teaching, students are learning and primary health centres are open and delivering care.
Across all three, the lesson is the same. The number that is easiest to count is rarely the one that matters. When each does its part, the desired outcomes will follow. The number in the budget is only the means. The change brought about in people’s lives is the end.
These are the authors’ personal views.
The authors are, respectively, chief economic advisor, Government of India, and member, Niti Aayog.