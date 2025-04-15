India’s seafood exports are stuck on a raft of uncertainty
Summary
- Even if Trump’s tariff flip-flops didn’t leave Indian seafood exporters queasy, the resultant decision paralysis has been bad enough. Exporters need a compass. So does US trade policy.
Winds blowing hot and cold from Washington this April have left India’s seafood exporters at sea, afloat but gripped with uncertainty. US President Donald Trump’s attempt at a trade reset has meant this sector saw tariff rates on shipments swell, crest and crash from being nearly duty-free to 10% on 5 April, then to 26% four days later, and now back to 10%—at least till early July.