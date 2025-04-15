India’s seafood exports are stuck on a raft of uncertainty

Of course, it’s not just seafood exporters that have been left directionless. Decision paralysis caused by tariff uncertainty is a global affliction. As if the US retreat from free trade was not bad enough, its tariff flip-flops seem arbitrary and often reactive. In other words, neither an ideological bent nor any strategic intent can offer useful clues to where its policy is headed. All that’s clear from the Lovecraftian dread that tariffs have spread around the world is that America may be taking too risky a policy bet for its own good.