India’s securities enforcement framework has long faced a contradiction. Parliament has progressively introduced minimum penalties to strengthen deterrence. At the same time, it has retained broad adjudicatory discretion through mitigating factors. The coexistence of these two approaches has not produced balance; it has created uncertainty.
India’s Securities market code revision should lay down penalty provisions in black and white
SummaryA review of proposed changes to India's Securities Market Code offers an opportunity to close the space for interpretive differences in the imposition of penalties for violations. Market participants value certainty and the statute must provide it.
India’s securities enforcement framework has long faced a contradiction. Parliament has progressively introduced minimum penalties to strengthen deterrence. At the same time, it has retained broad adjudicatory discretion through mitigating factors. The coexistence of these two approaches has not produced balance; it has created uncertainty.
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