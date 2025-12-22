Last week, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the Securities Markets Code Bill of 2025 in Parliament, aimed at building a new legislative scaffolding for India’s securities markets.
India’s proposed securities market code holds promise but Sebi should be strengthened further
SummaryThe Securities Markets Code Bill seeks to unify India’s legacy laws into a single code, as promised by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and strengthen market regulation. Moves to empower the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), though, mustn’t overlook its need to raise its own cadre.
Last week, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the Securities Markets Code Bill of 2025 in Parliament, aimed at building a new legislative scaffolding for India’s securities markets.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More