Mint Quick Edit | India’s services sector seems to be on a roll
A well-tracked gauge of this sector’s activity suggests strong momentum last month, with export orders rising sharply. Price levels may need to be watched for a well-rounded view.
Close on the heels of Indian manufacturing showing robust growth on a widely tracked index, there’s more cause for cheer; the services sector is doing just as well. The HSBC India Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, climbed to 62.9 in August—the highest in 15 years—from 60.5 in July.