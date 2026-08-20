After making significant progress towards its 500 gigawatts (GW) non-fossil capacity target for electricity generation by 2030, India declared another ambitious goal of reaching 100GW of nuclear power capacity by 2047.
India’s Shanti Act opened up the field of nuclear energy but the cost arithmetic looks unfavourable
SummaryIndia is aiming for 100GW of nuclear capacity by 2047 but the electricity tariffs of these plants are unlikely to be competitive in the face of cheap renewable energy options. The Centre may need to offer a fiscal support package for project viability.
After making significant progress towards its 500 gigawatts (GW) non-fossil capacity target for electricity generation by 2030, India declared another ambitious goal of reaching 100GW of nuclear power capacity by 2047.
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