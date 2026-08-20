India’s Shanti Act opened up the field of nuclear energy but the cost arithmetic looks unfavourable

After making significant progress towards its 500 gigawatts (GW) non-fossil capacity target for electricity generation by 2030, India declared another ambitious goal of reaching 100GW of nuclear power capacity by 2047.
After making significant progress towards its 500 gigawatts (GW) non-fossil capacity target for electricity generation by 2030, India declared another ambitious goal of reaching 100GW of nuclear power capacity by 2047.
The Shanti Act passed by Indian Parliament opens the field for private-sector developers and addresses most of their major concerns, including the vexed issue of the extent of liability in case of a nuclear accident. A number of big corporate groups have announced plans for investment and the Union government is persuading the states to identify potential sites for plants.
The Shanti Act passed by Indian Parliament opens the field for private-sector developers and addresses most of their major concerns, including the vexed issue of the extent of liability in case of a nuclear accident. A number of big corporate groups have announced plans for investment and the Union government is persuading the states to identify potential sites for plants.
The next question is of offtake. Who will sign long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) to make those investments bankable? Although a small part of the 100GW target may be set up by large energy-intensive industrial units for captive consumption, for the rest, nuclear power producers will need to rely on PPAs signed by distribution companies (discoms).
The roadmap prepared by a high-level committee set up by the ministry of power in 2025 recommended the inclusion of nuclear as part of renewable consumption obligations (RCO) under the Energy Conservation Act as one of the measures to incentivize offtake by procurers.
This has since been implemented through an updated RCO notification issued in September 2025, under which electricity from nuclear plants is excluded from the count of total electricity consumed for the purpose of computing the renewable share; in effect, high nuclear usage lowers the renewable-use burden.
Discoms are mandated by electricity regulators to prepare and implement capacity expansion plans that can reliably meet projected demand at the least overall cost while also meeting RCO targets. For preparing such resource-adequacy plans, discoms need to analyse the capital costs, operational costs and generation profile of each commercially available technology option.
One such exercise for the power sector at the national level was carried out by a working group set up by Niti Aayog. By the estimates in its report published in February 2026, India’s nuclear capacity would increase from 8.2GW in 2024 to 87-135GW only by 2070 in the ‘current policy scenario.’
It may reach 295-320GW by 2070 in a ‘net-zero scenario’ by 2070, but would impose additional costs on electricity consumers. This exercise assumed a capital cost of ₹14 crore per megawatt (MW) of new nuclear capacity.
This puts new nuclear capacity in direct competition with other emerging options with declining capital costs and construction periods that are shorter and less uncertain. As per present estimates, the capital cost of nuclear capacity is expected to rise, while its project completion time (from the start of a project’s planning stage) remains in the range of 8-9 years at least.
A workshop report on the Shanti Act issued by the Central Electricity Authority in April 2026 indicated that the tariff for a pressurized heavy water reactor plant built at a cost of ₹21 crore per MW is expected to be ₹7.77 per electricity unit, while that of a pressurized water reactor plant built at ₹30 crore per MW will be ₹7.88 per unit.
Compared to this, the tariff discovered this month by a tender floated by Solar Energy Corporation of India for firm, despatchable and round-the-clock renewable power was ₹5.25 per unit, with no inflation or tariff revision risk on account of time and cost overruns that could afflict the setting up of nuclear plants.
Therefore, the obvious conclusion is that with the increasing capital costs of nuclear plants and the existence of non-fossil fuel alternatives, achieving 100GW of nuclear capacity by 2047 while also trying to minimize overall costs would be a stretch. Even if discoms are pressured to sign nuclear PPAs by governments, electricity regulators will find it extremely difficult to approve deals that entail higher tariffs and are also subject to cost-escalation risks.
There is yet another related issue to ponder, one of transparency and fairness in tariff determination. While for all other sources of electricity, tariffs are determined by an independent regulatory commission after openly hearing the views of all stakeholders, tariffs for power supplied by nuclear plants will continue to be government-determined under Section 37 of the Shanti Act.
Although it has a provision for appealing to the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity, the basic process of tariff determination needs to inspire private-sector confidence if India expects to raise its total nuclear power capacity to 100GW within a span of just over two decades.
For the Union government to achieve its goal of expanding nuclear capacity for the sake of energy security (and carbon compression), in addition to reduced taxation for the components of nuclear plants, it must offer the industry fiscal support in terms of long-term zero or low interest loans that would help make their tariffs competitive vis-à-vis other options.
The Centre should also absorb any tariff hikes (beyond a pre-set limit) caused by time and cost overruns. We also need to revisit the process of tariff determination; it should ideally be done by the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission.
For the long run, India should promote the use of small modular reactors, which have potentially lower set-up costs, shorter commissioning timelines and greater flexibility in joining grid operations.
These are the author’s personal views.
The author is former power secretary, Government of India.