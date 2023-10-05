India shines at the Asiad amid cricket ticket woes

With just a few days left for curtains to fall on the 19th Asian Games in China, India has much to be proud of. Surpassing its previous 70-medal mark in Jakarta, this year’s 653-member squad has bagged 86 medals in 12 days. We deserve our swell of pride in the tricolour as the cry of ‘Ab ki baar, 100 paar’ for a three-digit medal tally looks within reach. It would be a moment marker for India’s emergence in the wider arena of sports. Many heroic performances shone through. There have been notable advances by men, but we must clench a fist in solidarity with our women athletes at Hangzhou who have been acing various competitive games. Our women’s cricket team has earned stardom, too. A glaring gender gap in sports is being bridged, it would seem. For a country that ranks 127th out of 146 on the Global Gender Gap Report 2023 of the World Economic Forum, the sight of more women atop victory podiums is a heart-warmer.

The noble cause of making sports less lopsided could explain reports of free-ticket handouts for women in Ahmedabad for the opening match of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, England versus New Zealand, played on 5 October at the Narendra Modi Stadium, well known for its mega-capacity of 132,000. Local leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said they had some 40,000 seats—tickets bundled with snack vouchers acquired from higher-ups—to be given away to female fans on the eve of the action in celebration of the Women’s Reservation Bill being passed. As a tactical ploy for broadcast optics, a gender balanced spectatorship could also have served a public purpose by spiffying up the country’s literal image formed by crowds, which are mostly all so visibly male. Well intended as this show of affirmative action might have been, something evidently went askew in the Cup’s seat allocation mechanism. Cricket buffs had been groaning and sighing over the poor luck they’d had with laying their hands on tickets, with online attempts running into dead-ends. For some, the scramble for seats was over in a flash. But once the day’s play got underway, viewers who had the game on their screens couldn’t help but gawk at an orange sea of empty seats all around the bowl. It was, with no offence to the splendid Kiwi display on the pitch, the day’s big jaw dropper.

Bat and ball going out of whack is one thing, but when demand and supply look so wide off the mark, questions do arise. Was the sparsely occupied stadium, a spectacle of market inefficiency, the result of a central plan for ticket allotment? Sundown drew in more live viewers, but not enough to pacify irate fans who got little time to plan a cricket trip or were just unable to secure seats (faced with web glitches galore). As one X microblog said, “Maybe it wouldn’t have been this embarrassing if you hadn’t started ticket sales at the last minute repulsing fans who wanted to travel from NZ/ENG, hoarding tickets and then giving them away for free as a way to save face at the last minute." This allegation, that too few seats were put online for sale and a bulk of them held back as political give-aways (just as sponsors and VIPs get ‘passes’ for big-ticket events), has haunted the run-up to this World Cup hosted by India. Well into New Zealand’s floodlit victory over England, Bookmyshow displayed tickets priced in a range of ₹1,000 to ₹25,600 but a truly Sisyphean task to procure. Surely, efficient ticket allotment would serve us better. Even in optical terms.

