India should advocate trade optimism in Manmohan Singh’s honour
Summary
- Globalization stares at further reversals even as India’s economy needs an export-led boost. Advocacy of friction-free and low-barrier trade would serve our interests and also be a tribute to the liberalizer’s legacy.
In the long sweep of global history, will India’s 1991 reforms, led by Manmohan Singh (1932-2024) as finance minister under the Narasimha Rao government, mark a turning point as impactful as Britain’s 1846 repeal of corn laws and China’s 1978 embrace of private property?