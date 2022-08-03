India should ask Beijing and Washington DC to exercise restraint

In the US, too, domestic politics drives foreign policy. Inflation, setbacks on abortion and expansive climate legislation and the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan have made Joe Biden one of the least popular US presidents at this point of his presidency. This makes it imperative for the US to strike a tough posture in external relations. While the House is outside the remit of the Executive’s policy prescriptions, Biden could have quietly persuaded fellow Democrat Pelosi to drop her visit to Taipei. Nancy Pelosi is tipped to retire from active politics after the mid-term elections and make way for a new generation of Democrats in the leadership, and make further use of her status as a successful Italian American politician by gracefully representing her country in Italy. That Biden chose friction over avoided conflict shows the calculation that some external muscle flexing would go down well with US voters.