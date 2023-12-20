India should be at the front-line of an ongoing global battle to attract tourist
Summary
- An international war has broken out to attract post-pandemic travellers that we ought to join in earnest. Our current tourist arrivals are well below the potential of a country that offers Himalayan retreats, medieval palaces and backwater cruises.
Away from the headlines, a war has broken out among developing countries. Nations are seeking to take each other’s citizens temporarily hostage as the important year-end holiday season unfolds. Visa-free travel for Indians (and other nationalities such as Kazakhs and Chinese) to countries such as Thailand, Malaysia and Sri Lanka has expanded since October. Last week, President William Ruto of Kenya took his vision of visa-free entry for citizens from fellow African nations to another level. From 2024, Kenya, popular for its wildlife, will allow visa-free access to the world.