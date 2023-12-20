Nevertheless, these moves to liberalize travel are long overdue. In effect, governments across the developing world are realizing that these are low-cost investments to capitalize on arguably the world’s most labour-intensive industry, offering jobs to people of varying skills. Yet, paradoxically in too many countries, including India, tourism has been a stepchild. A World Economic Forum (WEF) report in 2022 underlined that low and middle income countries benefit disproportionately from tourism inflows. Marquee properties that are in demand from both wealthy domestic tourists and foreign travellers enjoy the best of both worlds: They pay their staff developing world salaries while pricing their services at stratospheric rich-world levels. The Taj Lake Palace in Udaipur this weekend is charging upwards of ₹123,500 for a lake-view room to ₹360,000 for its lower-priced suites. Dither while deliberating whether ₹560,000 for a 53-59-square-metre Royal suite is worth it, and the website warns in red letters that these are the last few available in this category. Nice work if you can get it, as they say.