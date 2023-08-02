Opinion
India should be pragmatic about huge Chinese investments
Summary
- BYD Motors's $1 billion investment bid is the latest casualty of the economic cold war with China. Can India afford to continue turning down Chinese money and expertise?
Officially, India would love to do business with China. Minister of state for information technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar told the Financial Times in an interview last week, “We are open to doing business with any company anywhere as long as they are investing and conducting their business lawfully and are in compliance with the Indian laws." He added, for good measure, that India was “open to all investments, including Chinese".
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
×