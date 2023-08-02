India should be pragmatic about huge Chinese investments

But the question is, who is this really hurting? Yes, China and Chinese companies have suffered to some extent. India’s trade with China declined – albeit marginally – in the first half of 2023 after more than two years of record growth. Bilateral trade hit $66.02 billion in the first six months of 2023, according to data from China’s General Administration of Customs (GAC). India’s imports from China fell by less than 1% from the same period last year to $56.53 billion, while exports fell by 0.6% to $9.49 billion. India’s trade deficit with China, at $47.04 billion, is the largest it runs with any country, including its biggest trade partner, the US. In fact, China’s share of India’s non-oil imports is over 25%, making it all but impossible for India’s economy to decouple from China, however much policymakers may want it to.