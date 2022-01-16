India should be ready for an evolving two-speed world

China’s bold ambitions, in contrast, have been evident for some time now. Consider the March 2021 meeting between the Chinese (represented by top diplomat Yang Jeichi and state councillor Wang Yi) and the US (by secretary of state Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan): After the American delegation delivered an expected diatribe against China’s suppression of human rights and aggression in international waters, the Chinese side let it rip for over 15 minutes, against the usual protocol of limiting opening statements to two minutes. China’s top diplomat Yang Jeichi asked the US to set its own human rights record straight, referring to Black Lives Matter, and added that the US should stop pushing its own version of democracy to the rest of the world: “…the problem is that the United States has exercised long-arm jurisdiction and suppression and overstretched the national security through the use of force or financial hegemony, and this has created obstacles for normal trade activities, and the United States has also been persuading some countries to launch attacks on China."