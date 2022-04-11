India should brace for retaliatory measures by the US

India’s position on data localization has been an irritant in the bilateral trade ties with the US for a while, and a subject of debate here too, with the Internet and Mobile Association of India not in favour of stringent data localization rules, and therefore, the report was expected to highlight the concerns as it has, especially, given the written protests last year from US companies to the USTR, complaining about Indian policies meting out discriminatory treatment to them vis-a-via Indian players, and upsetting the playing field to their disadvantage in the Indian market. “Visa remains concerned about India’s informal and formal policies that appear to favour business of National Payments Corporation of India, the non-profit that runs RuPay," over other domestic and foreign electronic payment companies," Reuters had reported, quoting a USTR memo prepared for Tai. Visa Inc’s complaint to Tai was made last summer. Mastercard had raised similar concerns over the rise in economic nationalism injuring its business interests in India in 2018.

