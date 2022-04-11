India should brace for retaliatory measures by the US

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The 2022 National Trade Estimate Report on Foreign Trade Barriers (NTE), the 37th in an annual series, prepared by the United States Trade Representative (USTR), and released by Katherine C Tai on 31 March, says that India’s proposed data localization requirements under which firms need to store data within India “will serve as significant barriers to digital trade" between the two countries. The requirements, the US says, will act as “market access barriers, especially for smaller firms".
If implemented, the rules will “raise the costs for service suppliers that store and process personal information outside India" by forcing them to construct unnecessary and redundant local data centres here. “In the absence of any standalone trade secret legislation, there is little recourse for firms in the event of misappropriation of their sensitive information," the report says. That, the US fears, will “undermine the ability of foreign firms to supply many services to Indian consumers on a cross-border basis and would not increase the protection of personal information".
The discomfort expressed in the report relates to the Personal Data Protection Bill—expected to become law this year having already been scrutinized by a joint committee of Parliament—and the electronic commerce policy. If the Bill is cleared by Parliament, firms could be expected to store sensitive and critical personal information related to Indians on servers located in India. Transferring critical personal information—what would classify so has not been defined as yet—outside India will not be permissible under any circumstance.
India’s position on data localization has been an irritant in the bilateral trade ties with the US for a while, and a subject of debate here too, with the Internet and Mobile Association of India not in favour of stringent data localization rules, and therefore, the report was expected to highlight the concerns as it has, especially, given the written protests last year from US companies to the USTR, complaining about Indian policies meting out discriminatory treatment to them vis-a-via Indian players, and upsetting the playing field to their disadvantage in the Indian market. “Visa remains concerned about India’s informal and formal policies that appear to favour business of National Payments Corporation of India, the non-profit that runs RuPay," over other domestic and foreign electronic payment companies," Reuters had reported, quoting a USTR memo prepared for Tai. Visa Inc’s complaint to Tai was made last summer. Mastercard had raised similar concerns over the rise in economic nationalism injuring its business interests in India in 2018.
Even so, the report this year assumes significance also in view of Washington’s expectations from New Delhi on its position and engagements with Moscow after Russia’s attacks on Ukraine. US deputy secretary of state Wendy Sherman said last week that Washington will, obviously, prefer that India moves away from its long-term history of non-alignment partnership with Russia, while responding to a question from a Congressman during a Congressional hearing. Earlier, on a visit here Daleep Singh, US Deputy National Security Adviser for International Economics, had said that the US does not want to see a “rapid acceleration" in purchases of Russian energy imports by India, or “see mechanisms that are designed to prop up the ruble or to undermine the dollar-based financial system or to circumvent our financial sanctions".
And now, the White House has announced that President Joe Biden is set to meet virtually Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue of “consequences of Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine and mitigating its destabilizing impact on global food supply and commodity markets".
New Delhi should in fact view the developments as the preparation of the ground for retaliatory action on the matter of data localization against India, which this time could be under Section 301 of the US Trade Act of 1974, or at the minimum a bid to raise the credible threat of it.
Section 301 provides a statutory means by which the US imposes trade sanctions on countries. It authorizes the USTR to investigate trade practices seen as unjustifiable and unreasonable or unfair and discriminatory against US commerce in goods, services and investments. And then remedy a foreign trade practice by the imposition of duties, restrictions on import, withdrawal or suspension of trade agreement concessions, or entering into a binding agreement with the foreign government to either eliminate the conduct in question or compensate the US with satisfactory trade benefits. The USTR can self-initiate a Section 301 case or act as a result of a petition.
The section was used extensively to pressure countries to eliminate trade barriers and open their markets to US exports until 1995. Its use was reduced significantly after the creation of the enforceable dispute settlement mechanism in the WTO. After that, and until recently, the US used the section to build cases and pursue dispute settlement at the WTO. The Trump administration believed this approach, in view of the weaknesses and gaps in the WTO’s dispute settlement procedures and rules, disadvantaged or discriminated against US firms, and in the Trump presidency years, therefore, the US sought to act unilaterally under Section 301 to promote “free, fair and reciprocal trade", generating much congressional and international debate.
National security is non-negotiable. Given that, New Delhi should still revisit the data localization bill and e-commerce policy to remove discriminatory treatment against foreign firms, while striking the right balance on national security, or the risk of retaliatory action from the US will weigh on all bilateral dialogue.
