Congratulations! Your loan application for an amount of INR x,xx,xxx/- has been approved. Simply click on the provided link to receive the funds directly into your account, hassle-free, and with no need for tedious paperwork or any additional processing fees." This message flashed on Rahul’s phone, filling his heart with hope. Desperate to provide for his ailing mother, he saw this as a lifeline. Little did he know that behind those enticing words lay a web of deceit. As he clicked the link he was sent, he unknowingly stepped into a trap carefully set by loan sharks. The once promising message soon became a haunting reminder of how happiness could swiftly turn to misery for the vulnerable and those in need.

The menace: ‘Loan sharking’ has become a rampant problem in India, with vulnerable individuals falling prey to exploitative lending practices. The tragic case of a recent suicide in Madhya Pradesh served as a stark reminder of the urgent need to address this issue. Therefore, it becomes essential to shed light on the menace of loan sharking in India, the implications of recent cases, and a plausible way forward.

The anatomy of loan sharking: Characterized by exorbitant interest rates and coercive tactics, it targets individuals in dire need of financial assistance. Predatory lenders often prey on low-income individuals and those with limited access to traditional banking services. These loan sharks operate through physical establishments, online platforms and mobile applications, masquerading as legitimate financial entities. The unchecked growth of loan sharking in India needs urgent attention.

India’s approach: The rapid growth of the telecommunication sector has inadvertently fuelled the expansion of unorganized lending markets in India. Online lending platforms have multiplied, offering quick and collateral-free loans, attracting the attention of the country’s general public. However, numerous instances have surfaced where users have reported harassment, inflated loan amounts, coercive collection methods, and privacy breaches by these platforms. The recovery methods employed by unorganized lenders have even driven some borrowers to tragic ends, highlighting the illegal nature of their practices.

To address these concerns, in August 2017, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) specified that peer-to-peer (P2P) lending platforms should only be operated by non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). However, as of September 2021, only 22 companies had got registered as NBFC-P2P lenders with RBI, leaving around 1,100 online lending apps unregistered and unregulated, as estimated.

Regrettably, not all digital lending entities fall under the purview of RBI, rendering its regulations ineffective against these unregulated players. In response to the problem, RBI formed a working group in January 2021 to study digital lending activities by unregulated players. The group’s report, released in November 2021, provided recommendations to regulate digital lending. The report advocates the establishment of a nodal agency to verify digital lending apps, the recognition of Self-Regulatory Organizations (SROs) to foster a healthier lending ecosystem, the collection of borrower data with explicit consent and verifiable audit trails, the maintenance of a ‘negative list’ of problematic lenders by SROs, and the formulation of a code of conduct for recovery in consultation with RBI. These recommendations form a three-pronged approach encompassing legal and regulatory measures, technological advancements and consumer protection initiatives. Implementing these recommendations will ensure transparency, accountability and fair practices in the digital lending space, safeguarding borrowers and fostering a healthier economy for all.

International examples and lessons: Several countries have successfully implemented measures to combat loan sharking and protect borrowers. Kenya, for instance, faced a resurgence of loan sharks due to high demand for informal credit. To address this, the Kenyan government established the Digital Lenders Association of Kenya (DLAK), a self-regulatory body composed of responsible digital lenders. DLAK aims to ensure fair lending practices, transparent interest rates and ethical debt recovery procedures. Similarly, the Philippines has taken steps to differentiate legitimate fintech companies from loan sharks. Its Securities and Exchange Commission introduced regulations that require online lenders to obtain a licence and comply with fair lending practices. This proactive approach promotes responsible lending and safeguards borrowers from unscrupulous activities.

To effectively combat loan sharking, India needs a comprehensive regulatory framework, guided by a ‘LENDERS’ approach:

Licensing and registration: Implement a system to ensure legitimacy and ethical compliance of all lending entities.

Ethical interest rates: Enforce regulations that cap interest rates, preventing predatory practices and offering reasonable repayment terms.

Non-coercive practices: Prohibit coercive tactics and encourage respectful communication during debt collection.

Disclosure and transparency: Mandate clear and comprehensive information on rates, fees and terms to empower borrowers.

Education and awareness: Use financial literacy programmes to educate people on fair lending.

Redressal mechanisms: Establish accessible avenues for borrowers to report complaints and seek resolution.

Strong legal framework: Strengthen existing laws, introducing severe penalties and deterrents to address loan sharking.

Loan sharking poses a grave threat to vulnerable borrowers in India, leading to financial distress and psychological anguish. By adopting the LENDERS approach, India can effectively combat the menace. It is imperative for the government, financial institutions and civil society to join forces and prioritise the welfare of individuals in need of financial assistance. Through comprehensive regulation, we can create a more secure lending environment that safeguards borrowers’ interests and ensures a healthier economy for all.