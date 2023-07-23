India should combat loan sharks online with effective regulation

Congratulations! Your loan application for an amount of INR x,xx,xxx/- has been approved. Simply click on the provided link to receive the funds directly into your account, hassle-free, and with no need for tedious paperwork or any additional processing fees." This message flashed on Rahul’s phone, filling his heart with hope. Desperate to provide for his ailing mother, he saw this as a lifeline. Little did he know that behind those enticing words lay a web of deceit. As he clicked the link he was sent, he unknowingly stepped into a trap carefully set by loan sharks. The once promising message soon became a haunting reminder of how happiness could swiftly turn to misery for the vulnerable and those in need.

