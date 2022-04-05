India should hold off pesticides ban till the global food crisis threat subsides

The point is to use fertilizers and pesticides intelligently, to derive optimal benefits, and avoid overuse. Different pesticides have different target sites and different modes of action to knock out the pests. There are neurotoxins; there are growth inhibitors; there are desiccators. Among neurotoxins, there are calcium channel blockers and sodium seekers. At different stages of a pest’s evolution from egg to larva, and pupa to adult, different kinds of pesticides work in different modes of action. Farmers must be trained as to which pesticide to use at what time. Educating farmers about the proper use of the appropriate pesticide at the right time is time-consuming and difficult. Banning classes of pesticides is far simpler, makes for better headlines and scores brownie points on ESG counts. But the risk is that a ban could also destroy a whole lot of agricultural output, livelihoods, and, in some cases, lives.