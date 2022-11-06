India should incentivize state-level fiscal responsibility

However, nearly half of the weight in India’s devolution formula is income distance: i.e., the distance of a state’s per capita GSDP from the state with the highest per capita GSDP. This can lead to cases of perverse incentives, wherein some states over-rely on these devolutions. This, however, is essentially inversely linked to a state’s economic performance. As per the state budgets for 2022-23, of the total revenue receipts for states, the share expected from the Centre (sum of tax devolution and grants) ranges from 76% in Bihar and 57% in West Bengal to 47% in Andhra Pradesh and Punjab and 27% in Gujarat. Under-reliance on the state’s own tax resources might partly explain how Bihar prohibited the sale of alcohol, a significant tax source for most states, without affecting its fiscal health or sustainability.

