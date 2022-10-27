India should liberalize its taxation regime for expats

Thirdly, while expats can already avail of double taxation avoidance treaties to serve the same purpose, several practical challenges make this process cumbersome. If the tax rate of their home country or the country where their income is generated is lower, they would end up paying higher taxes when their global income is taxed in India. They may be unable to avail of tax credit benefits due to mismatched financial years, as India follows an April-to-March annual schedule while most other countries follow the calendar year. They are likely to face greater subjectivity in tax assessments by Indian tax authorities, given the incorporation of the new ‘principal purpose’ test since India’s signing of the Multilateral Instrument, adopted by over 100 countries and jurisdictions about half a decade ago. Additionally, they would be exposed to risks arising from reporting requirements, as the smallest error in reporting foreign assets would incur heavy penalties.

